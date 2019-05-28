|
Claire E. Voelker, 63, of Ridley Township, Holmes, PA died Sunday May 26, 2019 in her home. Born in Drexel Hill, PA., she was the daughter of the late Joseph P. and the late Alice E. (Quaile) Johnston. Claire lived in Holmes for the past 39 years coming from Swarthmorewood. She graduated Cardinal O’Hara High School, class of 1973. Claire studied Secondary Education at West Chester University and Education Technology at Widener University receiving her Master of Education in 1993. Claire was a System Analyst at Bell of Pennsylvania from 1980-1992; from 1993-2017 she taught in the science department at Ridley High School. During retirement she enjoyed spending time with her three children, five grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She selflessly dedicated her time to helping her family, friends and students by providing support and guidance. She played an active role in the life every person she encountered. Predeceased by her brothers, Jay and Jim Johnston. Survived by her husband Kenneth J. Voelker, daughter Karen (Joseph) Jordan and sons John (Courtney) Voelker and Steven Voelker, her sister Jean Finnegan and her brother Craig Johnston. Also survived by her five grandchildren Lily, Hazel, Kenley, Felix and Connor. Visitation Friday May 31, 2019 from 6-9pm at Kevin M. Lyons Funeral Service, 202 S. Chester Pk, Glenolden, PA and Saturday June 01, 2019 from 9-10:15am at Notre Dame De Lourdes Church, Fairview Rd. & Michigan Ave., Swarthmore, PA followed by her Funeral Mass at 10:30am. Interment Edgewood Memorial Park, Glen Mills, PA. Online condolences and memories may be placed on www.lyonsfs.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 29, 2019