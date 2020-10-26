Clara B. Gray, age 90, of Media, formerly of Havertown, PA, on October 24, 2020. She was pre-deceased by her husbands, Anthony R. Gray and Daniel B. Stutzman. She is survived by her beloved children Anthony R. Gray (Denise Sloane) and Lynnor G. Schoff and many nieces and nephews. Clara was also predeceased by her 8 siblings. Relatives and friends are invited to Visitation Thursday, October 29, 2020 6:00-8:00 PM and Friday 10:00-11:00 AM The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA, followed by her Funeral Service at 11:00 AM. Int. Arlington Cemetery. Contributions to Bon Air Fire Company, 541 Royal Ave., Havertown, PA 19083 or Flowers for Clara’s Funeral Service would be appreciated. Arrg. The Donohue Funeral Home 610-431-9000. Online condolences: www.donohuefuneralhome.com