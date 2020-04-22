Home

Clara Mae Riehs-Snyder, 95 of Yeadon, passed peacefully April 20, 2020 at St. Francis Center. A Graduate of Hallahan Girls High School, Class of 1942; and St. Joseph’s University with a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Business & Education. She was a wonderful teacher who worked at Hallahan and Little Flower High Schools. She was known for the dedication shown to her students, was a distinguished member of the Hallahan Alumnae Assoc. and was actively involved with the Blessed Virgin Mary School in Darby, where she assisted the children with their reading, writing and language skills. Clara was the wife of the late Albert. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Joseph and Maryanne; grandchildren, Kristen (Matt), Samantha, Andrew; great- grandchild Benjamin. She was also the sister of the late Jules (Olive), Robert (Susan), Andrew (Pam) and Grace (William). Contributions: Hallahan Alumnae Assoc., 311 N. 19th Street, Phila., PA 19103. Services and Burial Private. Live Stream/Video Link, Online Guestbook and Condolences for the family: www.marvilfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 23, 2020
