|
|
Clarence E. “Ted” Chew, Jr., age 54, passed away at his home on February 24, 2019. In his younger years, Ted was raised in Jacksonville, FL, before moving to Media, PA where he graduated from Penncrest High school in 1982. Ted was working in the Solar Energy industry and had been residing in the Rehoboth Beach area for the last 9 years. Ted enjoyed boating, listening to music, cars, and visiting the dog park. He was an avid sports fan and he was particularly fond of the Philadelphia Eagles. Ted was loved by many. He was a charismatic, loving, selfless man who loved to help others in the community. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He was the son of the late Clarence E. Chew and Diane Clinger Chew. Survivors: Sons: Christopher, Connor, and Gage Chew; Sisters: Catharine (Bill) Black, and Caroline Chew. Ted was also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation: Monday from 10-11:15 am at Mount Hope United Methodist Church, 4020 Concord Road, Aston, PA. Funeral Service: Monday at 11:30am at Mount Hope United Methodist Church. Burial: Mount Hope Cemetery, Aston. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 1, 2019