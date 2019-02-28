Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Chew
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence E. "Ted" Chew Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Clarence E. "Ted" Chew Jr. Obituary
Clarence E. “Ted” Chew, Jr., age 54, passed away at his home on February 24, 2019. In his younger years, Ted was raised in Jacksonville, FL, before moving to Media, PA where he graduated from Penncrest High school in 1982. Ted was working in the Solar Energy industry and had been residing in the Rehoboth Beach area for the last 9 years. Ted enjoyed boating, listening to music, cars, and visiting the dog park. He was an avid sports fan and he was particularly fond of the Philadelphia Eagles. Ted was loved by many. He was a charismatic, loving, selfless man who loved to help others in the community. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He was the son of the late Clarence E. Chew and Diane Clinger Chew. Survivors: Sons: Christopher, Connor, and Gage Chew; Sisters: Catharine (Bill) Black, and Caroline Chew. Ted was also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Visitation: Monday from 10-11:15 am at Mount Hope United Methodist Church, 4020 Concord Road, Aston, PA. Funeral Service: Monday at 11:30am at Mount Hope United Methodist Church. Burial: Mount Hope Cemetery, Aston. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.