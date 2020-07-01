Clarence H. Clark of Folcroft, Pa. passed away peacefully on June 29th, 2020. He was born in Greenport, Long Island, N.Y. He was the son of William Lincoln Clark II and Vera Belle Rotar Clark. Clarence was known as “Whistle” to family and “Clarkie” to friends. Clarence was predeceased by “Tweeter”, The Love of His Life, Katherine. He is survived by brother Ronald Clark & Theresa, his sister Shirley Ann Reynolds and predeceased by; Patricia Haugh, Priscilla Murphy, William Clark, III, Walter Clark, and Charles Clark. He leaves behind four daughters; Laura & Steve, Katherine “Kip” & Frank, Valerie & Kevin, and Jo Ann & Jim. He was blessed with ten grandchildren; Tim, Ken, Erin, Kate, Jaime, Scott, Kim, Nate, Jera, and Mandolin. In addition, Clarence also had fourteen amazing great grandchildren; Flynn, Aubrey, Merritt, Andre, Kevin, Erik, Markus, Nathan, Ava, Abby, Colton, Jaylen, Jace, and Jamison. In his early years he was a commercial fisherman. Coming into port one day he went into a Jack’s Shack, bought a pack of Lucky Strikes and it ended up being the Luckiest day of his life! That was the day he met the woman he knew he would marry and spend the rest of his life with. Whistle volunteered his services in the United States Army during the Korean War and was a Paratrooper in the 101st Airborne Division. He was a Life Member of the American Legion John Wesley Cross Post # 507 and a Past Commander as well as an active member of the V.F.W. Post # 7213. He was also a member of Prospect Lodge # 578 F & A.M. in Prospect Park. He enjoyed being active with his wife Katherine with the Somebuddy Club and the 507 Hornets. His Funeral Service will be held on Friday, July 3rd, 2020 at 11 A.M. at the Griffith Funeral Chapel, 520 Chester Pike in Norwood, Pa. 19074. There will be a visitation on Friday morning, July 3rd, 2020 from 9 A.M. to 11 A.M. at the funeral home. Due to current guidelines, facial masks and social distancing are required inside the building with seating limitations. Entombment with military honors will be in Arlington Cemetery in Drexel Hill, Pa. In lieu of flowers, donations made in his memory can be sent either to American Legion Post # 507 and/or to V.F.W. Post # 7213, both in Norwood, Pa. 19074. Condolences may be sent to griffithfuneralchapel@verizon.net Arrangements are by the Griffith Funeral Chapel in Norwood, Pa. 19074 www.griffithfuneralchapel.com