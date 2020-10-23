1/
Clarence J. Gillespie Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Clarence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Clarence J. Gillespie Sr. of Harrington, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at home, he was 84. Mr. Gillespie was born in Ogden, PA to the late, Dorothy and Alexander Gillespie. Mr. Gillespie worked as a mechanic in the oil refinery business through the Sun Oil Company. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and watching Nascar races. In addition to his parents, Mr. Gillespie is preceded in death by his wife, Fay Gillespie; daughter, Kathy Snow; and brother, Donald Gillespie. Mr. Gillespie is survived by his sons, Tom Gillespie, Clarence Gillespie Jr., and Scott Gillespie; brother, Edward Gillespie; 7 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. Services for Mr. Gillespie will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, please visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com to express or send condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas E Melvin & Son Funeral Home Inc
15522 S Dupont Hwy
Harrington, DE 19952
(302) 398-3884
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DelcoTimes.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved