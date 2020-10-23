Clarence J. Gillespie Sr. of Harrington, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at home, he was 84. Mr. Gillespie was born in Ogden, PA to the late, Dorothy and Alexander Gillespie. Mr. Gillespie worked as a mechanic in the oil refinery business through the Sun Oil Company. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting and watching Nascar races. In addition to his parents, Mr. Gillespie is preceded in death by his wife, Fay Gillespie; daughter, Kathy Snow; and brother, Donald Gillespie. Mr. Gillespie is survived by his sons, Tom Gillespie, Clarence Gillespie Jr., and Scott Gillespie; brother, Edward Gillespie; 7 grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. Services for Mr. Gillespie will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas E. Melvin & Son Funeral Home, please visit us at www.melvinfuneralhome.com
