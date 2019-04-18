Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Clarence Makin "Buzzy" Smith Jr. Obituary
Clarence Makin “Buzzy” Smith, Jr., 74, a lifelong resident of Lansdowne, PA, died April 15, 2019 at Pennsylvania Hospital. Buzzy was a graduate of Lansdowne-Aldan High School and received a Certificate of Completion of Apprenticeship, recognized as a certified Journeyman for toolmaking. He worked as a toolmaker for many years; was the Founder owner of the legendary Balcony for 20 years (1969-1988); and a landlord in the Real Estate business. In addition, he served as a member of the National Guard for 6 1/2 years attaining the Marksman M-14 rifle status. He loved fishing, biking, baseball, being with his family, hanging out at the beach, boating and model trains. He is survived by his loving wife of 30 years Coleen Smith; his devoted sons, Makin Clarence Smith, III and Conard Smith; his brother Mike Smith and in-laws Joe & Robin Bahr, Mike & Annie Welz, Karen Ash & Billy, Lori & Mike, Tommy Ebsworth, Sharon White, Shelly & Sal Lovagillo, and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass: Monday at 10:30 AM at St. Philomena Church, Baltimore and Highland Avenue, Lansdowne, PA where family and friends may Visit from 9 until 10:30 AM. Interment will be Private. Join us for a Celebration of Life at the Twentieth Century Club immediately after Mass. www.doylestonelake.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 19, 2019
