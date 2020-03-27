|
Former Delaware County PA resident, Clarence “Sonny” McCoy, 71, passed away on March 26, 2020, at his home in Milton, Delaware. Sonny was born July 16, 1948, in Chester, Pennsylvania to Norman and Marian McCoy. Sonny was a heavy equipment diesel mechanic/operator for J-Ray Patterson Construction for 30 years. He was also an avid fisherman and crabber, as he loved doing anything on the water. Sonny is survived by his wife, Josephine, of 34 years; brother, Norma; sister, Peggy; 3 sons; 1 daughter; and 7 grandchildren. At his request, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made to the Providence Animal Center: https://secure.e2rm.com/registrant/DonationPage.aspx?eventid=211065 Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Milton, Delaware.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 28, 2020