Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence McCoy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence "Sonny" McCoy


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Clarence "Sonny" McCoy Obituary
Former Delaware County PA resident, Clarence “Sonny” McCoy, 71, passed away on March 26, 2020, at his home in Milton, Delaware. Sonny was born July 16, 1948, in Chester, Pennsylvania to Norman and Marian McCoy. Sonny was a heavy equipment diesel mechanic/operator for J-Ray Patterson Construction for 30 years. He was also an avid fisherman and crabber, as he loved doing anything on the water. Sonny is survived by his wife, Josephine, of 34 years; brother, Norma; sister, Peggy; 3 sons; 1 daughter; and 7 grandchildren. At his request, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers the family is asking that donations be made to the Providence Animal Center: https://secure.e2rm.com/registrant/DonationPage.aspx?eventid=211065 Arrangements in the care of Short Funeral Services, Milton, Delaware.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Clarence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -