Clarence W. Peterson, Sr., 83 of Chester, PA, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Saturday January 12th, 2020. He was the son of the late Frederick and Mary Peterson. He is survived by his beloved wife Doris Peterson of Chester, PA and children; Denise Peterson of Claymont, DE, Clarence W. Peterson, Jr. of Chester, PA, Laurence Peterson (Carlaine) of Brookhaven, PA, David Peterson of Marcus Hook, PA, and Tyrone Peterson of Somerset, PA. Memorial Services will be held on February 7th, 2020, 11 AM at St. Luke CC Church, 4th and Central Avenue, Chester, PA.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 5, 2020