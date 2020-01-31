|
|
Clement Joseph Stefanowicz, IV, age 81, of Glen Mills, PA passed away on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 after a brief illness. He was born in 1938 in Philadelphia, PA. Joe is survived by his wife Margaret “Peggy Grier” and is the friend and former husband of Sandra Stefanowicz. Joe was predeceased by a son, Richard Stefanowicz. Hired by Ridley Park High School in 1959, Joe was a beloved history teacher and track coach for 30 yrs. For 23 yrs. he was also a successful cross country coach for the men at Swarthmore College, having only one losing season. Because of his success as a track coach and ability to inspire and lead young men he was elected to the Delaware County and Ridley Sports Halls of Fame. Joe served in the USMC from 1961-1965. Helping others was a part of his life as he volunteered for years with the Salvation Army, Winterthur Museum and the Wilmington Opera House. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 2, 2020