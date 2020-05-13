Clifton Webb Pennewell
1931 - 2020
(1931-2020) Clifton Webb Pennewell, 88, of Oxford, PA, formerly of Chester, PA, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at Ware Presbyterian Village, Oxford, PA. He was the husband of the late Joan E. Pennewell. Born in DE, he was the son of the late Harry Wright and Blanche Webb Pennewell. Clifton graduated from Chester High School class of 1950. Clifton retired as a firefighter for the City of Chester after 20 years of service. He was formerly employed with Belmont Iron Works, Eddystone, PA for 22 years. He volunteered at Hanley Hose Fire Company for 15 years. He was an active member of Sacred Heart Church, Oxford where he served in the Knights of Columbus and Young at Heart. He is survived by 5 step-children, Joseph Klein (Wendy Fox), Richard Klein, Jeffrey Klein, Christine DeMitis and Patricia Klein; 8 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a 2 sisters, Blanche Gawbill and Etta Mae Pennewell. Services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Sacred Heart Church, ATTN: Young at Heart, 203 Church St., Oxford, PA 19363. Arrangements are being handled by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. Oxford, PA. www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com

Published in The Daily Times from May 13 to May 14, 2020.
