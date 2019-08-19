Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Marvil Funeral Home, Ltd. - Darby
1110 Main St.
Darby, PA 19023
Viewing
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Viewing
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Resources
Colin Harry "Corky" Houston


1943 - 2019
Colin Harry "Corky" Houston Obituary
Colin Harry "Corky" Houston, 76 of Havertown, passed August 16, 2019 at Lankenau Hospital after a courageous battle with brain cancer.
Born in Phila. to the late Colin and Martha Houston, he was raised in Havertown with his 3 siblings, Andrew, Barbara and Robert. After graduating from Haverford High School and serving in the U.S. Air Force, he married his beloved wife of 51 years, Adair, they had lived in Clifton Heights, before settling in Havertown to raise their 3 children and Mr. Houston served as Cub Scout leader for his sons' troops.
A Draftsman for C&D Technologies, he retired in 2009. For several decades he enjoyed Tuesday golfing with the Hackers League. He loved music and was the family photographer. He was dedicated to his family, home and work, and was loved and respected in the community by neighbors and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Adair (nee Hartnett); his children, Colin (Nancy) Houston, John (Mary) Houston, Laura (William) Kuebler; 6 grandchildren, Mason, Michael, Kevin, Conor, Alexis, William, and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Rel and Friends invited to his viewing Wed. eve, 7-9pm and Thurs. 10-11am at the Marvil Funeral Home, 1110 Main Street, Darby. Funeral Service Thurs. 11am. Contributions to The www.donate3.cancer.org. Online obituary & condolences: www.marvilfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Times on Aug. 19, 2019
