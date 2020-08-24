Colleen Frances Moon, age 30 passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020. She will be sadly missed by her mother and stepfather, Peggy (Glancey) & Harry Tregear; father, Daniel Moon; siblings, Caity (Moon) Bramanti, Taylor Tregear, Chase Fury, Shawn & Kevin Walsh, Dominic & Cameron Moon; grandparents, Margaret (the late Charles Dennis) Glancey, Barbara Keohane, Harry, Sr. & Jean Tregear and Vince & Sue Moon. Colleen’s viewing is Tuesday, August 25, 2020 from 9 – 10:15 am, followed by services at 10:30 am at St. Pius X, 220 S. Lawrence Rd., Broomall, Pa. For more information go to www.ruffenachfuneralhome.com