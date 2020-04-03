|
|
Concetta Dedato (nee Cerminara), age 86, passed away on April 1, 2020 at Inspira Medical Center in Mullica Hill, NJ. She was born and raised in Maida, Italy and was currently residing in Woolwich Township, NJ. Concetta had retired from the Crozer-Chester Medical Center and was a parishioner of St. Katharine Drexel Church in Chester. Concetta was an extraordinary woman who loved spending time with her daughters, sons-in-law, and grandchildren. She often shared her memories and experiences growing up in Italy. Concetta was a strong, compassionate, independent, loving woman. She was witty and quick on her feet, our best teacher, from cooking to life lessons. Thank God for our beloved mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother. We will miss her dearly and carry her spirit with us forever. She was the daughter of the late Raffaele and Carmela Maria (Anania) Cerminara, wife of the late Stephano Dedato, and sister of the late Angelina Fatiga. Survivors: sister: Rose Palagruto; her loving daughters: Theresa Davidson, Maria Conn (Chris), and Carla DiBernardi (Richard);; and grandchildren: Zachary, Nicholas, and Michael Davidson, Joseph and Dominic DiBernardi, and Lauren, Samantha, Andrew, and Jessica Conn. Visitation will be held privately. If you are going in procession to Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery, please assemble in the funeral home parking lot at 11:50 am on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Public services will be scheduled at a later date. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 5, 2020