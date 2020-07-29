Concetta J. “Penny” Fuscaldo Dick, 78, of Ridley Township died July 28, 2020 at Riddle Memorial Hospital. Born in Philadelphia, daughter of the late Bruno Fuscaldo and Rose Scarpace Fuscaldo, she had been a resident of Woodlyn for the past 56 years. Penny was a graduate of Ridley Township High School, class of 1960 and was a member of Our Lady of Peace R.C. Church. She had an infectious personality that would light up a room. She enjoyed traveling, laughing and spending time with friends, especially her best friend Lois Fagan. Penny also enjoyed talking with anyone and everyone and appeared to have never met a stranger. She volunteered knitting hats for babies at Notre Dame de Lourdes Church and being a candy striper at Taylor Hospital. She was a devoted wife and mother, and cherished her grandchildren. She was wife of the late Stephen P. Dick who died on October 13, 2016 after 54 years of marriage. She is survived by her children Stephen V. Dick and Donna M. Watson (Mark), her sister Carmen Amalfitano, her grandchildren Ashley W. Arbitell (John) and Brian S. Watson, and her cat Max. Due to Covid-19 services and burial will be announced at a later date. www.whiteluttrell.com