Concetta “Connie” Sassani, age 94 of Norwood, PA, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on February 21, 2019. The daughter of Italian immigrants, Connie moved from South Philadelphia to Delaware County, where she raised her family. Connie worked for many years at Norwood Elementary School as an Aide, and had continued friendships with coworkers since her retirement in 2005. She loved when the children recognized her outside of school even years later. Connie was an avid animal lover and was extremely sad when her beloved cat “Smokey” died in October. There is peace in knowing she has reunited with Smokey again. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 52 years, Charles Sassani; Parents Urbano and Philomena Venturo; and all eight siblings – five brothers and three sisters. Survivors: Devoted daughter and caretaker, Phyllis DiTizio (Rick) of Ridley Park, PA; Daughter Carol Rataj (Dave) of White River Junction, VT; Daughter Cathie Soden of Basehor, ME and Daughter Jean Sassani; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Visitation: Thursday, February 28, 2019, 10:00am, in the Funeral Home. Service: Thursday, February 28, 2019, 11:00am, White-Luttrell Funeral Home, 311 N. Swarthmore Avenue, Ridley Park, PA 19078. Burial: SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery Memorial gifts may be made to Providence Animal Center, 555 Sandy Bank Road, Media, PA 19063 www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 26, 2019