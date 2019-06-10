|
|
Concetta Scullin age 72 on June 7, 2019 of Springfield.
Wife of the late Frank Scullin, mother of the late Michael Scullin, daughter of the late Michael & Helen Caputo, sister of the late Michael Caputo.
Loving mother of Francis Casey (Renee) Scullin and Beth Scullin. Also survived by her 4 grandchildren, Molly, Eddie, Frankie, and Charlie. Sister of Albert (Judy) Caputo and Joan (Fred) Carbonara.
Funeral and Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the French Bulldog Rescue Network www.frenchbulldogrescue.org
Arrang. Danjolell-Stigale Memorial Home of Aston.
Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com
Published in Daily Times from June 10 to June 11, 2019