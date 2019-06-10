Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
D’ANJOLELL Stigale Memorial Home & Cremation Services, Inc. of Aston
3260 Concord Rd
Aston, PA 19014
(610) 497-5505
Service
Private
Burial
Private
Concetta Scullin Obituary
Concetta Scullin age 72 on June 7, 2019 of Springfield.
Wife of the late Frank Scullin, mother of the late Michael Scullin, daughter of the late Michael & Helen Caputo, sister of the late Michael Caputo.
Loving mother of Francis Casey (Renee) Scullin and Beth Scullin. Also survived by her 4 grandchildren, Molly, Eddie, Frankie, and Charlie. Sister of Albert (Judy) Caputo and Joan (Fred) Carbonara.
Funeral and Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the French Bulldog Rescue Network www.frenchbulldogrescue.org
Arrang. Danjolell-Stigale Memorial Home of Aston.
Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com
Published in Daily Times from June 10 to June 11, 2019
