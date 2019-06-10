|
Concetta Scullin age 72 on June 7, 2019 of Springfield. Wife of the late Frank Scullin, mother of the late Michael Scullin, daughter of the late Michael & Helen Caputo, sister of the late Michael Caputo. Loving mother of Francis Casey (Renee) Scullin and Beth Scullin. Also survived by her 4 grandchildren, Molly, Eddie, Frankie, and Charlie. Sister of Albert (Judy) Caputo and Joan (Fred) Carbonara. Funeral and Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the French Bulldog Rescue Network www.frenchbulldogrescue.org Arrang. Danjolell-Stigale Memorial Home of Aston. Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 11, 2019