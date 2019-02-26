|
Conrad J. Olenik, Sr., 89, passed away February 22 at home surrounded by his loved ones. Conrad was the son of Andrew and Josephine Olenik. He graduated from Resurrection of Our Lord School and St. James High School Class of '46. He was employed at GE for 32 years retiring in 1989. Conrad was a resident of Brookhaven since 1965 serving for 20 years on the Zoning Hearing Board and the Recreation Board. He was a member of Del Chester Serra Club serving as a 2 year President and as District Governor. Conrad was a member of the St. James High School Alumni Association, their Blue and Grey Voices choir, he was on their Wall of Honor, served on the Wall of Honor Committee, Scholarship Committee and was the 2013 Magnificent Bulldog. He was also a member of Lambda Chi Alpha Fraternity.
Conrad was predeceased by his parents, his wife Jeanne of 42 years who passed away in 1991, his siblings Andrew, Eugene, Helen and his grandson, Charlie. He is survived by his children Conrad Jr. (Eileen) of West Chester, John A. (Susan) of San Diego, Joseph M. of Brookhaven, Christopher (Anna) of West Chester, Andrew K. (Mary) of Lancaster, Stephen E. (Cynthia) of West Chester, Jeanne Marie (Tom) Rydzewski of Port St. Lucie, FL, Mary Ellen (Ted) Rzucidlo of Downingtown, his brother John (Mary Anne) Olenik of Dover, DE, 23 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass on Thursday Feb. 28 at 10:30 AM in Our Lady of Charity Church 231 Upland Rd. Brookhaven. Friends may call on Wednesday from 6 to 8 PM and on Thursday from 9 to 10 AM at Carr Funeral Home 935 S. Providence Rd. (Route 320) Wallingford. Int. St. Thomas the Apostle Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers contributions to the Conrad J. Olenik, Sr. Scholarship Fund at the St. James Alumni Association 1499 E. 9th St. Eddystone, PA 19022 are appreciated.
Published in Daily Times on Feb. 25, 2019