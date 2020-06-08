Constance Beverly Mills, age 78, affectionately known as Connie B entered into her eternal rest on June 3, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at home. Connie was born on October 29, 1941 in Chester, PA to the late Howard and Ethel Jennings. She was married to the love of her life and life long partner, James Mills , for 63 years. Connie spent her life creating a loving and nurturing home as a homemaker. She worked as a crossing guard for the Chester Upland School District and ran a home day care. Connie was a lifelong member of Grace Community United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents Howard and Ethel Jennings, her brother David Michael Jennings, and infant daughter, Leslie Mills. Left to cherish her memory, loving husband James Mills, Six beloved daughters, Beverly Mills, Vera Ford (Kenneth), Sloane Mills, Angela Mills (Robert), Adrienne Scarlett (Carlton), and Chrystal Rodriguez. One cherished son, Sidney Mills (Tammy). Two brothers Howard Jennings (Dolores), Frederick Jennings and two sisters-in-law Sylvia Mills and Mary Mills. Connie leaves as a legacy, 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grand children. Viewing on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 8:00-10:00 am at Earl Foster Funeral Home, Chester PA.



