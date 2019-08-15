|
Constance (Connie) M. Silpath, 84 of Folsom, PA, died Tuesday August 13th, 2019 in her home. Born in Darby, PA, she was the daughter of the late James and the late Marie (O’Farrell) Brennan. A graduate of Notre Dame High School in Moylan, PA, Connie worked for Bell Telephone Company upon graduation until 1961, when she stopped to raise her family. From 1977 until her retirement in 2013, she was a Secretary employed by Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. Connie was a devoted member of her parish since 1960 and a member of the Altar and Rosary Society. Predeceased by her husband, Albert L Silpath, Jr., son Albert L Silpath, III, grandson, Nathan Silpath, brother, James J Brennan and nephew, James R Brennan. Survived by her children Maryann (Ron) Bruno, Stephen (Kim) Silpath, Thomas (Barbara) Silpath, Helen (Joseph) Rizzuto, and Michael (Nora) Silpath, 7 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, and her nieces, Mary Rose, Suzanne, Judy and Joyce. Visitation Monday August 19th 2019 9-10:45 am at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 2130 Franklin Avenue, Morton, PA followed by her funeral Mass Monday at 11:00 am. Interment Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Nathans Story, P.O Box 213, Galena, MD 21635 or nathansstory.org Arrangements Kevin M Lyons Funeral Service, Glenolden, PA. Online condolences and memories may be placed on www.lyonsfs.com
Published in The Daily Times on Aug. 16, 2019