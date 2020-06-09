Constance "Connie" VanWyk
Constance “Connie” Van Wyk, age 96 of Glenolden, passed away on May 13, 2020. Connie was born in Italy to the late Anthony and Frances Cavallari. She is predeceased by her husband Albert Van Wyk. A funeral mass will be held at 10AM on Monday, June 15, at St. Joseph’s Church, 500 Woodlawn Avenue, Collingdale PA 19023, followed by burial at SS Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield PA.


Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
