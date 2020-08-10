Constantine “Gus” A. Kaffes, of Swarthmore, Pa., passed away August 8, 2020. He was 90. Gus was born October 15, 1929, in Chester, Pa. A 1946 graduate of Eddystone High School, he served in the United States Air Force from December 1951 to July 1958, earning the rank of Staff Sergeant. Gus was employed as a personnel manager for Weinberg’s before becoming a proprietor of the family’s restaurant, the Village Restaurant, in 1971. He retired in 1999 when the family sold the business. A great conversationalist, Gus valued being in the company of his friends, and he cherished spending precious time with his family, especially his grandnephews and grandnieces. Gus was a devoted parishioner of Saint George Greek Orthodox Church, Media, Pa. and served on the parish council. Gus also was an active member of the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (Order of AHEPA), serving as Chester-Delco Chapter 79 President, and as District 4 Governor for Pennsylvania. Gus was the beloved brother of George P. Kaffes and brother-in-law of Maria Kaffes (nee Miller), Swarthmore; devoted uncle of Andrew G. Kaffes and Vasiliki Kaffes (nee Stratis), Ashburn, Va., and devoted uncle of Peggy Anne Warren (nee Kaffes) and David Warren, Wallingford, Pa.; and loving granduncle to Maria T. Kaffes and David G., Andrew M., and Mia B. Warren. The viewing will be held Friday, August 14, from 9:45 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 30 E. Forge Rd., Media, Pa., 19063 and then due to Covid-19 restrictions a private funeral service will take place followed by burial at Chester Rural Cemetery, 412 W. 15th St., Chester, Pa., 19013. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial contribution in his name to be sent to: St. George Greek Orthodox Church at the above address. www.whiteluttrell.com