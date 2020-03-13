|
Cora (Pearson) Sitaras, 61, of Chichester, PA passed away on Thursday, March 12th 2020. She was born on June 24th, 1958 to Joanne Pearson and the late George Pearson. Cora loved music, crocheting blankets for veterans, Longwood Gardens, and going to the beach and Disney. Cora was devoted to her family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, John J. Sitaras; daughter, Devon Sitaras; son, Kevin Sitaras: mother, Joanne Pearson; sister, Lisa Rhoades (Rob) and niece, Rachel Rhoades, among many other family and friends. Her funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 17th at 11 am at the Joseph A. Ward Funeral Home 1459 Market St. Linwood, PA. Friends and family are invited to call from 10-11am at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Lawn Croft Cemetery
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 15, 2020