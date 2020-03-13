Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ward Funeral Home
1459 Market St
Linwood, PA 19061
(610) 485-2425
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ward Funeral Home
1459 Market St
Linwood, PA 19061
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Ward Funeral Home
1459 Market St
Linwood, PA 19061
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cora Sitaras
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cora Sitaras


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cora Sitaras Obituary
Cora (Pearson) Sitaras, 61, of Chichester, PA passed away on Thursday, March 12th 2020. She was born on June 24th, 1958 to Joanne Pearson and the late George Pearson. Cora loved music, crocheting blankets for veterans, Longwood Gardens, and going to the beach and Disney. Cora was devoted to her family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 40 years, John J. Sitaras; daughter, Devon Sitaras; son, Kevin Sitaras: mother, Joanne Pearson; sister, Lisa Rhoades (Rob) and niece, Rachel Rhoades, among many other family and friends. Her funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 17th at 11 am at the Joseph A. Ward Funeral Home 1459 Market St. Linwood, PA. Friends and family are invited to call from 10-11am at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Lawn Croft Cemetery
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ward Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -