Cornelius (Connie) Francis McCullough, 85, formerly of Upper Darby, Broomall, and Westtown, passed away on November 30, 2020. Born to Marion P. Ferry and C.F. McCullough, Jr., Connie was born in Upper Darby and graduated from Upper Darby High School in 1953. He was a Life member of the Lansdowne Fire Company and served five years in the Army Reserve. A Senior System Technician, Connie worked for Bell Telephone (Main Line), AT&T, and ARCO (Newtown Square). After retirement, he enjoyed helping his son-in-law, Chris, at Gentile’s Farm Market. In his youth, he played semi-pro ice hockey and, later, played softball with the ARCO employee team. Connie was a master of telling tall tales and loved to make everyone laugh. One of his favorite phrases was “Life is just a cherr of bowlies.” Connie is survived by daughters Karen Gentile and Kelly Mahon; son Thomas McCullough; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and sister Margaret Heller, of Havertown. He was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Marylyn McCullough; his daughter, Kathleen M. McCullough; and sister Kathleen McCullough. Services will be private. Donations in his memory may be made to the Providence Animal Center, in Media, PA.



