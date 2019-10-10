|
Cory Roynell Hicks, departed this life on October 2, 2019 loved by many. He entered this world on January 15, 1981 in Chester, Pa., the fourth child born to Sylvia Jennings Hicks and Verdell B. Hicks Sr. Cory leaves to cherish his memory: parents Sylvia and Verdell; children Danielle, Cory, De’Arrah, Ciya, Daniel and Ry’Anne; siblings Nichelle, Verdell Jr., Christian and Kristelle; special cousin Sheila (Bonnie); and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Viewing at 9:00 a.m. and funeral at 11:00 a.m., will be held Friday, October 18, 2019 at St. Luke Community Christian Church, 4th Street and Central Ave., Chester, PA 19013. Interment will follow at Chester Rural Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 15, 2019