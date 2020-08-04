1/
Curt Laird
Curt Laird, age 58 of Escondido, CA, formerly of Ridley Park, passed away on July 31, 2020. In his younger years, Curt was involved with the Boy Scouts, played baseball for Leedom Little league, and graduated from Ridley High School in 1979. He was predeceased by his father, Ronald W. Laird, Sr. and his brother, Kenneth Laird. Curt is survived by his beloved mother, Margaret Laird; his brothers, Ron Jr. (Linda), Wayne (Debbie), Scott, Craig, and Michael (Melinda); 6 nieces and nephews; his daughter, Brittany Laird and granddaughter Kayliana Collazzo Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 9:30-10:15 a.m. at St. Madeline Church, Penn and Morton Ave. Ridley Park, PA followed by his funeral mass at 10:30am. Burial: Glenwood Memorial Gardens, Broomall, PA. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic masks are to be worn and social distancing will be in effect at the church and cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Curt’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society by visiting www.cancer.org and click the “Give in Honor & Memorial Tab


Published in The Daily Times from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
