Curtis A. Heckman, 68, passed away April 16, 2020 in his home in West Chester, PA. Curt was born February 23, 1952 in East Stroudsburg, PA to Wilbur and Doris (Betts) Heckman. He attended Owen J. Roberts High School in Pottstown, PA. He continued his education at Washington University in St. Louis, MO, where he graduated with a Bachelor’s of Science in Architectural Design in 1975. Curt led a successful career as an architect and partner at MSL Associates LTD. Throughout his career, his company designed residential homes, as well as larger facilities, including a hotel and two senior living homes. He enjoyed golfing, sailing and regaling his friends and family with his adventures over a home cooked meal and a glass of wine. He was an avid traveler and had a long list of favorite destinations. He was a member of The Outpost Club, Moselem Springs Golf Club, Tara Iti Golf Club, The Del-Penn Invitational Tour, The Golf Shots Classic Tour and The American Institute Of Architects. Curt will be lovingly remembered by his wife Peg; son Andrew; daughter Emily (Dan); step children Jennifer (Matt) and Michael (Colleen); brothers Dick (Emily); Steve (Helen); Dave (Rinny); sister Carol; and as their beloved Cappy by Evan, Liam, Tyre, Violet, Katie and Charlie. Donations to Curtis A. Heckman Scholarship, checks payable to Washington University, MSC 1082, Washington University, 7425 Forsyth Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63105. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Arr. by The Donohue Funeral Home, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, 610-353-6300. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 22, 2020