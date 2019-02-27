|
|
Curtis Monroe Chambers, 84, of Boonville Missouri, slept in the arms of Jesus on Thursday February 14, 2019 at his home. Curtis was born on April 11, 1934 in Melitota, Maryland to Haywood Ernest and Margaret Etta Freeman Chambers. Curtis was a hard worker holding many different jobs from construction to managing a janitorial service and driving for Ditzfelo Transfer Incorporated until his retirement. Curtis was also a veteran of the United States Air Force and retired from Local 413 after 30 years of employment. He was a Free Mason belonging to Franklin Lodge No. 58 and a member of the American Legion. Curtis leaves to cherish his memories siblings Haywood (Julia) Chambers, April Chambers, Kay Anderson, Barry Chambers, Robin Chambers, Randolph (Bonnie) Chambers, Stanford Chambers, Jeffery (Jean) Chambers, Marvin (Angela) Chambers, and brother-in-law Herbert R. Arrington Sr. He also leaves grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and some great great nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sons William Albert Maupins Sr. and Shaun Tremaine Teemer; siblings Conrad Chambers, Priscilla Arrington, Sarah Hunter, Howard Chambers, Bertie Chambers, Henrietta Chambers, Charlotte Alston, Richard Chambers, Kevin Chambers, and Ida Chambers. A Memorial Service will be held on March 2, 2019 at Mount Olive Baptist Church, 2 Pershing Ave, Linwood PA 19061.
Published in The Daily Times on Feb. 28, 2019