Cynthia Ann "Cindy" Coyle
1957 - 2020
Cynthia Ann (Cindy) Coyle 62, passed away at home, Sunday, May 31, 2020, with her son and family by her side. Cindy was born in Darby, PA, grew up in Briarcliffe, attended St. Joseph Elementary School and Archbishop Prendergast High School where she graduated in 1975. Cindy worked in the restaurant business for over 45 years. Cindy was a wonderful mother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. Her pleasant personality and love of life earned her many lifelong friends. Her family and friends will miss her forever. Cindy was predeceased by her Mother, Dorothy McAneny Coyle Heffner, her father Walter J. Coyle, her brother Joseph (Joey) Coyle, and her nephew Christopher Brighton. Cindy is survived by the light of her life, her son Michael, siblings: Kathleen (Thomas) Brighton, Michael (Cheryl) Coyle, Donna (Thomas) Reilly, Stephen Coyle, and Colleen (Michael) Treacy, her longtime companion Pete Sycz, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, all of whom she adored. We love you Cindy. All services were private due to covid 19


Published in The Daily Times from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 12, 2020
Kind loveing giveing persons I will miss her
Cheryl Coyle
Family
