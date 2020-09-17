Cynthia Basciano Forcino Orth-Morphet, a computer science professor and devoted mother and grandmother, died Sept. 4 in Media from arterial disease. Cindy was born May 11, 1953 to John and Sarah Basciano. Graduating from Lansdowne Alden High School, she worked as a waitress and real estate agent before earning college degrees in internet technologies and education. She taught computer information science at Drexel University and Strayer University and taught Microsoft certification at Delaware County Community College. Cindy advocated adult education for women and supported local animal shelters. She enjoyed reading, traveling, slapstick humor and time with her grandchildren. Cindy is survived by husband Norman Morphet of Media; by sons Romolo Forcino of Oak Hills, Calif. and John Orth of Media; by daughter Gina Birzes of Upper Darby and stepdaughter Anne Orth-Jacobs of Dacula, Ga., and by nine grandchildren. Donations in Cindy’s name can be made to an animal shelter. Cards and remembrances may be sent to 39 Rampart East, Media, PA 19063.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store