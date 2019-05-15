|
Cynthia Bredikin (nee Orloff), age 87, of Newtown Square, passed on May 14, 2019. Beloved wife of 64 years of Anatole Bredikin and loving mother of Tatiana Bredikin, Stephanie Palmer (Jim), Natalia Volz (the late Peter) and Theodore Bredikin (Pamela). Also survived by 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Cynthia loved family. She was a devout Orthodox Christian and contributed to the founding of Saint Herman’s of Alaska Orthodox Church. Cynthia was a passionate traveler and loved exploring all over the world. Education and literacy were very important to her. She would read to those who couldn’t read. Education of the less fortunate was important to her. She helped to broaden the awareness of the Chester Charter School for the Arts in Chester, PA where she volunteered. She was a member of the Republican Party, where she volunteered in many aspects. Cynthia was actively involved at Dunwoody Village, her home for the past 12 years. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Friday, May 17th, 5-7 PM with Funeral Service at 7 PM at St. Herman’s of Alaska Church, 1855 Middletown Road, Glen Mills, PA 19342. Interment on Saturday, May 18th at Tikhon’s Monastery Cemetery, St. Tikhons Rd, South Canaan, PA 18459. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Saint Herman’s of Alaska Orthodox Church, 1855 Middletown Road, Gradyville, PA and The Chester Charter School for the Arts in Chester, PA. The Chester Charter School for the Arts, The Chester Fund,1500 Highland Avenue, Chester, PA 19013 or thechesterfund.org/donate Arrangements by Kaniefski, Kendus and Danjolell Memorial Home www.kkdmemorialhomepa.com
Published in The Daily Times on May 16, 2019