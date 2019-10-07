|
Cynthia J. Maher, 59, a longtime resident of Upper Chichester, PA, passed away on Saturday October 5, 2019 at Riddle Memorial Hospital after fighting a courageous battle against cancer. Cynthia was raised in the Swarthmore section of Ridley Township, PA. She graduated from Ridley High School, class of 1978 and attended Penn State University. Cindy worked as an accountant for Fred Myers & Associates for over 30 years. Her life was her children and the time she spent with her family and friends. She loved the beach, reading, and the family trip to Hawaii. She attended every one of her daughters’ dance competitions and was their greatest fan. She will be greatly missed by all. She was the daughter of the late Robert P. Helms, and beloved wife to the late Leonard P. Maher. SURVIVORS: Her children: Len Maher, Jr., Christina Sanders (Greg), and Lauren Maher; her Mother: Nancy Johnson Helms; and her siblings: Lori Barrow (Bret), Dana Helms, Brian Huss (Nancy) and Craig Stephens (Frani). VISITATION: Friday, October 11, 2019 from 9:00-10:15 am at the Nolan Fidale Funeral Home, 5980 Chichester Avenue Aston, PA 19014. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, October 11, 2019 at 10:30 am at the funeral home. BURIAL: Lawn Croft Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Cynthia’s name to the Penn State Dance Marathon at www.thon.org, or the Penn Medicine Abramson Cancer Center at www.pennmedicine.org/cancer/giving. Condolences: www.nolanfidale.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 8, 2019