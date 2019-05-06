Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home
1 W. Baltimore Avenue
Media, PA 19063
610-566-4526
Cynthia Van Leer


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Cynthia Van Leer Obituary
1951-2019
Cynthia Van Leer, age 67, passed away on May 2, 2019. She was a long time resident of Media Pa and currently resided at the Gerald house in Aston Pa through Cades residential program. She attended Nativity BVM and St. Mary's school for girls. Her favorite hobbies were taking care of her birds writing in her journal and socializing with her many friends from work shop.
She will be deeply missed by her Aunts, cousins and friends.
She was the daughter of the late William Van Leer and Laura Thompson. She is survived by her brother Donald Thompson and extended family.
Relatives and Friends may call Wednesday May 8, from 10-10:45 am in the J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home, 1 W. Baltimore Ave., Media.
Prayer service at 11 am. Interment Calvary Cemetery Media
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Cades @ cades.org
Published in Daily Times on May 6, 2019
