D. Leonard Casterline
D. Leonard Casterline, 81, of Media, PA passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Riddle Memorial Hospital. Leonard was born in Ashley, PA to the late Arnold and Julie Casterline. Len served with the U.S. Coast Guard for two years, stationed in Staten Island, NY. He received his early education at Girard College in Philadelphia, PA and received his degree in American History at Kings College in Wilkes-Barre, PA. Len had a long career he loved working at the Delco Times as an editor and writer. He also volunteered with Media Sunrisers Rotary Club for many years. Len was predeceased by his parents, Arnold and Julie Casterline, his son Charles Casterline, his siblings, Arnold, Joseph, Robert and Arline Casterline. Len is survived by his wife of 39 years, Janis Casterline, his two sons William and his wife Amy and Joseph Casterline. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Will, Sam, Joseph, Lewis, Danielle and his great-grandchild Cillian Charles Casterline. Funeral services will be held privately. Arrangements provided by Rigby Harting & Hagan Funeral Home. 15 E. 4th Street Media, PA 19063 www.haganfuneralhome.com


Published in The Daily Times from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rigby Harting & Hagan Funeral Home
15 E 4TH ST
Media, PA 19063
610-566-3755
