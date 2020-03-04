Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
O'Leary Funeral Home Ltd
640 E Springfield Rd
Springfield, PA 19064
(610) 259-1959
Dale Bergen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dale (Gavin) Bergen

Dale (Gavin) Bergen Obituary
Dale Bergen (nee Gavin), age 78, of Drexel Hill, PA passed away on March 2, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her parents Joseph and Margaret (Walsh) Gavin. Dale is survived by her devoted husband of 37 years William “Bill” Bergen, loving children Edward (Donna) Phillips, Dawn Phillips and Renee Phillips. Cherished Grandmom of Erin and Eden. Also survived by her brother Dennis (Claire) Gavin. In addition to being a dedicated baker and gardener, Dale was an avid reader and an experienced seamstress. She touched many people with her warmth and generosity. Her door was always open to others for a glass of iced tea and good company. Dale was devoted to her family and treasured the time they spent together. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation Monday, March 9, 2020 9:30am St. Charles Borromeo Church, 3422 Dennison Ave. Drexel Hill, PA 19026 and to her Funeral Mass 10:30am in the Church. Burial private. (Arr. O’Leary FH)
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 5, 2020
