Dan Barry, age 55, of Clifton Heights, passed away suddenly on November 3, 2019. Dan was born in Upper Darby, PA on August 17, 1964 and was a long time resident of Lansdowne, PA. Dan was a devoted truck driver for the Philadelphia Inquirer for the past 19 years and was a proud lifetime member of Lansdowne Fire Company and Darby Fire Patrol #2. Dan enjoyed playing the Pennsylvania Lottery, watching old movies, and most of all, spending time with his wife and family. Dan was predeceased by his parents, Daniel Barry and Joyce Moran, sister, Diane Prats, and uncles, Jack Barry and Tippy Barry. He’s survived by his wife of 19 years, Betty Barry; sister, June Hamburger, and brother in law, Ronnie Hamburger; stepson, Dennis (Dana) Springer; stepdaughter, Patti (Jimmy) Canitano, and 3 grandchildren, Jackson, Rilee, and Rowen. Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Monday, November 11, 2019, from 9:30am-11am, at Cavanagh Funeral Home at 301 Chester Pike, Norwood, Pennsylvania 19074, followed by his funeral service at 11am. Burial will be private. In Lieu of flowers memorial donations in Dan’s name may be made to the by visiting and click the donate tab.
Published in The Daily Times on Nov. 7, 2019