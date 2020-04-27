|
|
Dan Coughlin, age 87, was born on November 6, 1932 in West Philadelphia and died April 26, 2020. He graduated from West Catholic High School in 1950. He worked at Connelly Containers and then the U.S. Post Office where he retired from after 30 years. He was married to Mary (nee Byrne) from Co. Meath, Ireland for 60 years. He was predeceased by Mary. He had 4 children: Dan (Denise), Larry (Toria), Paul, Maureen (Charlie) Thorne, 6 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren. A small funeral gathering will be on Friday, May 1st. A celebration of life will be at a later date. www.doylestonelake.com
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 29, 2020