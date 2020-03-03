Home

Daniel A. “Danny”, age 91, of Springfield, PA, and formerly of Overbrook, passed away at home with his family on March 2nd, 2020. He was a US Army Veteran and worked for Local 542 Operating Engineers. Survived by his beloved children John D. Lebano, Joanne M. Orsini (Richard), Louise M. Hellings (Ross), and their late mother Josephine (nee Scapperotto); his cherished grandchildren Danielle Tavani (Gaetano), Christine Horner (Kristoffer), Christopher Orsini (Andrea) and Vanessa Orsini; his adoring great-grandchildren Devon, Gaetanna and Marcianna Tavani, and Olivia and Ethan Horner. Precious son of the late Mary (nee Vitacolonna) and John Lebano, also devoted brother of the late Philomena Marconi. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Saturday, March 7th, from 8:30 AM to 10:15 AM, at The Danjolell Memorial Home of Broomall, 2811 West Chester Pike, Broomall, PA 19008. Funeral Mass 11:00 AM at St. Kevin’s Church in Springfield. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Daniel’s Memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 would be appreciated.
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 4, 2020
