Daniel Allen Hancock, age 66, of Media, PA, passed away on Monday, September 16th at home, after a courageous yearlong battle with brain cancer. He was a longtime Media resident. Born in Rural Shields Township, IL, he was the beloved husband and soulmate of Margaret A. “Maggie” (nee Gery) Hancock and was predeceased by his son Sean Michael Hancock. Dan is the son of Phyllis J. Hancock of Boothwyn, PA, and the late George G. Hancock Jr. Dan was employed by Solvay Fluorides which enabled him to travel and form many special friendships in, Seoul, South Korea. Prior to that he worked for DuPont for many years and for ARCO, both where he made many lasting friendships. He enjoyed many hobbies including travel (including South Korea, Maine and Canada), sports (including kayaking, archery, basketball, cycling, golf, hiking, among others), music (particularly jazz, blues, rock and classical), cooking (including many classes), fudge making (using a traditional family recipe), camping and especially spending time with friends and family. Dan is survived by an amazing network of very close friends and family. In addition to his wife and mother, Dan is survived by his brother John Hancock (Marjorie); sisters Jennifer Kilgora (Christopher), Jessica Lo Menzo (Emanuele) and Jacqueline Patras (Keith); sisters-in-law Leslie R. McCann, Elizabeth H. Gery (Richard Brennan) and Linda V. Gery. He is also survived by nephews and nieces: Matthew (Vivian), Sarah, Sydney, Megan, Ian, Giorgio, Francesco, Francesca, Gabriel, Isabella, Patrick (Daniella), Christopher (Alana), Kathryn and Alice, and two great-nephews, Desmond and Finnegan. He is also predeceased by his in-laws, Lester and Rita Gery; a sister-in-law Ann-Marie G. Friel and two brothers-in-law, Thomas J. Gery and Joseph V. Friel. His family would like to thank Dr’s. Jon Glass and Wenyin Shi of Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Compassionate Care Hospice, Bayada Home Health and Home Helpers for their kind and compassionate care during his illness. They would also like to thank their incredible group of friends and family for their constant and loving support. Burial will be private, per Dan’s wishes. There will be a Celebration of Life at a future date. Please be ready to laugh and share your favorite stories about Dan! In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Arrangements are handled by Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., of Middletown Twp., Media, PA. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 19, 2019