Annunciation BVM Church
401 Brookline Blvd
Havertown, PA 19083
Daniel C. Donnelly of Havertown passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, May 31, 2019. He was 76. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son to the late John J. Donnelly, Sr. and LaVerne L. Airey Savino. Dan was a graduate of St. Matthias, as well as Father Judge and Dobbins Technical School; all in Philadelphia. Dan’s passions in life included doing music, photography, motorcycles, animals and his deep Catholic faith. Dan is survived by his loving daughter, Roseanne Bayer and longtime boyfriend, Joseph Simone of Chalfont, PA, 3 grandchildren; Krystal, Jimmy and Jessica Bayer, brother John “Jack” Donnelly and his wife Geraldine of Bensalem, long-time family friend (who was like a daughter), Theresa Mocarski and many other close friends. Relatives and friends are invited to greet the family on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 11:00 AM until his Funeral Mass at 12:00 Noon at Annunciation BVM Church, 401 Brookline Blvd., Havertown, PA 19083. Dan’s interment will follow at SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Springfield, PA. www.Fluehr.com
Published in The Daily Times on June 5, 2019
