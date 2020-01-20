|
|
Daniel C. Redding, Jr. 91, of Ridley Park died January 16, 2020 at Penn Hospice at Rittenhouse.
Born in Upland, he lived in Eddystone before moving to his late residence in 1955.
Dan was an Operator for Sun Oil Company until his retirement in 1983.
He was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and attended Eddystone High School. Dan was a member of St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church and the Sapphire Club.
Dan loved gardening, reading, playing cards and puzzles and was an avid fan of Ridley High School and Philadelphia sports and was devoted to his family. Dan was inducted into the Ridley Old Timers Hall of Fame in 2004 and received the Loyal Fan Award.
He was the son of the late Daniel C. and Ethel Riggs Redding, father of the late Sandra DiEmido and brother of the late Harry C. Redding, Mary Jane Millard and Rose Redding.
Dan is survived by his daughters, Sharyn Redding (George Foerst) and Lynda Reeves (Scott); his siblings, M. Elaine Brinster (Ralph) and Edward A. Redding (Thao); also, seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Mass 10:00AM Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at St. Rose of Lima R.C. Church, 1901 Chester Pike, Eddystone where friends may call 8:45 to 9:45AM. Burial SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery.
Memorial gifts to the Ridley Education Foundation, 901 Morton Ave., Folsom, PA 19033
Online condolences-www.whiteluttrell.com
Published in Daily Times on Jan. 20, 2020