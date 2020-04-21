Home

Daniel E. Fahey, 91 of Springfield, PA, passed away April 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Kathleen (Martin) Fahey, devoted father of the late Mary Catherine Fahey. Dan is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. He was an officer in the United States Marines. Dan worked as a CPA and was the budget director for Delaware County. Due to Covid 19 Services and Burial are private. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Contributions to St. Francis of Assisi Church, 136 Saxer Ave. Springfield, PA 19064. (O’Leary FH)
