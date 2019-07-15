Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home Inc
343 South Chester Pike
Glenolden, PA 19036
610-583-0148
Resources
More Obituaries for Daniel Cleaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Daniel J. "Danny" Cleaver

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Daniel J. "Danny" Cleaver Obituary
Daniel J. Cleaver "Danny", age 28 of Norwood, passed away tragically and unexpectedly on July 11, 2019.
A 2009 graduate from Interboro High School, Danny went on to work in the family business, Cleaver Construction/ A to U Services. Growing up, Danny played soccer and participated in many extra-curricular activities. He loved cooking, and spending time with his family. He loved watching his son, Ethan, play sports. Together they enjoyed playing video games and watching the Eagles and Phillies. A great father, Ethan was his entire world.
He is predeceased by his grandparents Bill and Ellen Ersek and Joan Cleaver, as well as an aunt and uncle.
Survivors: Devoted father of Ethan Cleaver, loving fiancé of Anna Walker, beloved son of Jim Cleaver and Bonnie Cleaver, cherished brother of John Harris, Jimmy (Kate) Cleaver, and Matt (Daisy Nye) Cleaver, grandson of James W. Cleaver. He is also survived by his niece, Justice Harris, 10 aunts, 4 uncles, and many cousins, friends, and extended family who loved him dearly.
Funeral Service will be held: 11am on Thursday July 18th at McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home, 343 S. Chester Pike, Glenolden PA 19036.
Visitation: 6-9pm on Wednesday, July 17, and 10-11am on Thursday, July 18th at the funeral home.
Burial will be held privately at Eastlawn Cemetery, Ridley Township, PA
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Benefit Account for Ethan Cleaver, c/o TD Bank.
Published in Daily Times on July 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home Inc
Download Now