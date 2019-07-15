|
|
Daniel J. Cleaver "Danny", age 28 of Norwood, passed away tragically and unexpectedly on July 11, 2019.
A 2009 graduate from Interboro High School, Danny went on to work in the family business, Cleaver Construction/ A to U Services. Growing up, Danny played soccer and participated in many extra-curricular activities. He loved cooking, and spending time with his family. He loved watching his son, Ethan, play sports. Together they enjoyed playing video games and watching the Eagles and Phillies. A great father, Ethan was his entire world.
He is predeceased by his grandparents Bill and Ellen Ersek and Joan Cleaver, as well as an aunt and uncle.
Survivors: Devoted father of Ethan Cleaver, loving fiancé of Anna Walker, beloved son of Jim Cleaver and Bonnie Cleaver, cherished brother of John Harris, Jimmy (Kate) Cleaver, and Matt (Daisy Nye) Cleaver, grandson of James W. Cleaver. He is also survived by his niece, Justice Harris, 10 aunts, 4 uncles, and many cousins, friends, and extended family who loved him dearly.
Funeral Service will be held: 11am on Thursday July 18th at McCausland Garrity Marchesani Funeral Home, 343 S. Chester Pike, Glenolden PA 19036.
Visitation: 6-9pm on Wednesday, July 17, and 10-11am on Thursday, July 18th at the funeral home.
Burial will be held privately at Eastlawn Cemetery, Ridley Township, PA
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Benefit Account for Ethan Cleaver, c/o TD Bank.
Published in Daily Times on July 15, 2019