1939 - 2019 Daniel J. Farren, age 80, died peacefully on September 22, 2019 after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. He faced this battle as he faced other difficulties, with courage, gratitude and determination. Dan is survived by his wife of 47 years, Ann (nee Kerlin) and his five children: Ann C. Zahner (Paul), Daniel F. (Debbie), Maureen Brant (Tom), Patrick (Nancy) and Sean (Jessie) and 19 beautiful grandchildren. Dan is also survived by his brother John J. Farren (Grace); his brother-in-law Leo McBlain and his sister-in-law Mary Ann Kerlin. He is predeceased by his parents John and Agnes Farren; his sister Barbara McBlain, his brother-in-law Michael Kerlin and his sisters-in-law Ann Farren and Mary T. Kerlin. Dan graduated in 1957 from St. Thomas Moore High School and in 1966 from St. Joseph University Night School with a degree in accounting. He earned his CPA and worked both in public accounting and as regional controller for American Building Maintenance Company. Dan lived in Springfield for 46 years and was an active member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish. He was a Eucharistic Minister for 9 years and brought food and Eucharist to the home bound. Dan’s quiet, caring nature and sense of humor made him a good friend to all who knew him. His true measure was how he lived at home. He was a husband and father who showed his love in the details. Relatives and Friends may call Friday Sept. 27, from 9-10:45 am in St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 136 Saxer Ave., Springfield. Mass at 11 am. Interment Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to St. Joseph Villa in honor of Sister Clare Genevieve’s loving care of Dan would be appreciated. St. Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Avenue, Flourtown, Pa. 19031. Arrangements: J. Nelson Rigby Funeral Home, Media. Condolences: jnelsonrigbyfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Sept. 25, 2019