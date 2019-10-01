|
|
Daniel Joel Kaufmann, a.k.a. Dan, Dan the Man, Danny boy, or Danny, age 25, of Wilmington, Delaware, died on Friday, September 27, 2019 at home. Danny was born at Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville, PA. Daniel was a graduate of Brandywine High School, class of 2012 and Widener University, class of 2018 receiving a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with an emphasis in Accounting. He also attended West Virginia University where he was a member of Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity. Danny was recognized throughout high school and college for various academic achievements, excelling in accounting classes. He was employed as an accountant at Barbacane Thornton & Co. and previously worked at Tait, Weller, & Baker. As a youth, he played for Concord Soccer, Claymont Little League baseball, Tri-State Sports Roller Hockey, Spring Middle School Soccer, Brandywine High School Soccer and Wrestling. Dan’s smile could light up a room, he was always generous and the first to step in to help others in need. He was known for his honesty, bluntness, quick wit, and one-liners. Dan loved spending time with his family and friends, eating sushi, beach vacations, Fantasy Football, weight lifting, golfing, wrestling, video games, board games, and his nap time. He especially enjoyed spending weekends with his brother, Bob; sister-in-law Samantha, and their puppies, Nova and Lyra. One of his favorite pastimes was watching Eagles games with family and friends. Danny was loved by all who knew him and his absence leaves a tremendous hole in our hearts. Dan was the grandson of the late William M. and Elsie L. Mack. He is survived by parents, Joel Robert Kaufmann and Linda Lee Mack Kaufmann; his brother Robert William Kaufmann (Samantha Hill); grandparents Robert E. and Mary A. Kaufmann; many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visitation: Friday, October 4th from 5:30-8:00PM and Saturday, October 5th from 9:00-10:00AM at the Minshall Shropshire-Bleyler Funeral Home, Ltd., Middletown (Rte. #352) & Knowlton Rds., Middletown Twp., Media, PA 19063. Funeral Service: Saturday, October 5th at 11:00AM at Mt. Hope United Methodist Church, 4010 Concord Rd. Aston, PA 19014. Interment: Mt. Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Daniel Kaufmann to atTack addiction, PO Box 36, Bear, DE, 19701. Donations can be made online at www.attackaddiction.org. Condolences: www.msbfh.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 2, 2019