|
|
Daniel Lance Orner (65) of Upland, PA passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 6, 2019. He was the son of the late Lance Orner and Joan Nasko. Dan ran his own sign manufacturing company for over 40 years, and he was a member of the District Council 21 Union. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and he loved football and spending time with his family. Dan was the devoted husband of Ruth Ann Orner (nee Georeno) and loving father of Lauren (Kelby) Gibbs and Daniel Adam Orner. He is also survived by brothers Lance (Mari Jane), Rick (Gwynne), and Stephen Orner and his sister Lisa (Donato) Marino, and nieces and nephews Lance V. Orner and Lindsay Hanks (Ryan), Rich Orner (Denise), Julie Donell (Adam), Kevin Orner (Tabitha), Zachary (Kaelyn) O’Brien, Aiden James, and the late Jonathan Georeno, as well as many great-nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by many friends and family. A life celebration will take place on Nov. 3, 2019 from 1-5pm at the American Legion- Post 926 at 3220 Concord Rd., Aston PA. Condolences can be made at www.danjolell.com
Published in The Daily Times on Oct. 13, 2019