Daniel Lawrence McLaughlin, 68, died peacefully at home in Clifton Heights, Pa., surrounded by those who loved him most, on July 13, 2020. Danny was born on June 17, 1952 in Philadelphia to Charles McLaughlin and Anne McLaughlin (nee Frost), and grew up in Secane, Pa. with three tightly knit and loving brothers, Chuck, Kevin and Jerry McLaughlin. He was a proud U.S. Navy veteran who served as a radarman working on Naval intelligence during the Vietnam conflict on the U.S.S. Franklin Delano Roosevelt. After a career in auto sales, he worked for 12 years as the mover at Bryn Mawr College, where he was named a McPherson Fellow in 2006 in recognition of his work ethic and service to the community. His bravery and his dedication to doing the right thing for others made his family proud every day. By far, the primary source of his joy and contentment was his family: his devoted and adoring wife Diane (nee Smaletz); his daughter Shannon McLaughlin Rooney and her husband Christopher Rooney; and his son Brian McLaughlin, and his wife Michelle McLaughlin (nee Forte). Brian and Michelle’s daughters, Ava Elizabeth McLaughlin and Samantha Danielle McLaughlin were the light of his life. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Megan Anne McLaughlin in 1981. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation Friday, July 17, 2020 5pm O’Leary Funeral Home, 640 E. Springfield Rd. Springfield, PA 19064 and to a Memorial Service to honor his remarkable life 7pm in the Funeral Home. Burial private. The family wishes to thank Dr. Erik Zeger and the nurses and staff at Main Line Hematology Oncology Associates and the Main Line Health HomeCare and Hospice team for their compassionate service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dan’s name to the American Cancer Society
