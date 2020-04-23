Delaware County Daily & Sunday Times Obituaries
Daniel R. Longo, 82, of Springfield, PA passed away in his home on April 17, 2020. He was surrounded by his whole family. Originally from “South Philly”, he was the son of the late Daniel and Martha (Piccolo) Longo Sr. He was the devoted husband and best friend of Felicia “Phyllis” (Pesiri) for 61 wonderful years! Loving father of Deborah Longo (Jim) Malloy, Daniel R. Longo III, and Robert (Megan) Longo and cherished grandfather of Jimmy, Carly (Mike Lynch) and Jacqueline Malloy, Katie (Joe Colonna), and Grace, Robby, Thomas, Mary and Hope Longo and proud Great-Grandfather of Daniel and Patrick Lynch and Wyatt and Wade Colonna. Daniel was a Seaman in the US Navy working on submarines and aircraft carriers. He owned his private Real Estate office serving Overbrook Pa for 25 years. He helped many people there with his work “behind the scenes”. He was a simple man who loved God, his family and his time on the tennis court and porch at Idle Hour Tennis Club. In retirement, he and Phyllis spent many happy winters in Florida. Services and Interment are private due to COVID19 restrictions. There will be a celebration of his life for family and friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 399 Market St., Philadelphia PA 19106. (O’Leary FH)
Published in The Daily Times on Apr. 24, 2020
