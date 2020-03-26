Home

Daniel R. Santamarina

Daniel R. Santamarina Obituary
Daniel R. Santamarina, age 22 of Glen Mills, PA passed away suddenly on February 24, 2020. Born in Columbus, OH, Dan resided most of his life in Glen Mills. He graduated from Garnet Valley High School, Class of 2016, and was a part-time student at Penn State University. He loved music, dogs, Studio Ghibli movies, and spending time with his family and friends. He was loved by many and will be missed by all. Dan is survived by his parents, Leo and Pam Santamarina (Schmid); 2 siblings: Kelly DeSantis and Dylan Santamarina, as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins both here and in Spain. Donations in his memory may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (jdrf.org) or the Rachel Kohl Library (kohllibrary.org)
Published in The Daily Times on Mar. 27, 2020
